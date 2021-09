Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carlsmith Ball had four of its employees selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in the 2022 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America,” a designation given to an attorney in each practice group by metropolitan area. Read more

Carlsmith Ball had four of its employees selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in the 2022 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America,” a designation given to an attorney in each practice group by metropolitan area.

The lawyers are Jennifer A. Lim (land use and zoning), Dean H. Robb (admiralty and maritime), Gerald A. Sumida (corporate governance) and David W.K. Wong (tax). “The Best Lawyers in America” is a peer-reviewed publication.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.