Tensions continue during investigation of state auditor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There were more tense moments during Tuesday’s House committee investigation of the state auditor and his office over unspecified concerns regarding audits of two agencies that oversee Hawaii land. Read more

There were more tense moments during Tuesday’s House committee investigation of the state auditor and his office over unspecified concerns regarding audits of two agencies that oversee Hawaii land.

Following his third — but unlikely last — day of testimony before a special House Investigative Committee, Auditor Les Kondo on Tuesday repeatedly tangled with House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti, who chairs the committee looking into Kondo’s separate, critical audits of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Agribusiness Development Corp.

Tuesday’s hearing only focused on the ADC audit, and Kondo concluded nearly 90 minutes of testimony and questioning by saying:

“I want to thank those members of the committee who are genuinely trying to hold ADC accountable. However, it’s very obvious that for some of you, the sole purpose of these hearings is to try to find some fault with my office and the work that we do — you know, to continue the questionable efforts started by the speaker to undermine our independence and to exert influence over my office through what he called ‘the auditor working group.’”

In March, under House Speaker Scott Saiki, Kondo received a scathing 79-page critique that concluded Kondo had created a dysfunctional workplace and was ill-suited to lead an office that missed audit deadlines.

“The questions that some of you have asked me during these hearings have insinuated that our work fell short,” Kondo said. “But you have not offered any basis to support those accusations. As dubious as questions have been, they very clearly illustrate the huge difference between this committee and my office. Our work is based on fact, not rumor and innuendo.”

Belatti bristled and had the final word for the day.

“Obviously, I clearly disagree,” she said. “I don’t believe it is appropriate for you to comment on the motives of this committee, especially because our committee work is not yet done. So you have reached certain conclusions based on work that the committee is still doing.”

She told Kondo to expect to appear again before the committee for hearings that are expected to stretch into October.

The exchange followed previous disagreements between Kondo and Belatti since the hearings began.

Belatti on Tuesday repeatedly asked Kondo three identical questions: When did an independent review of the ADC audit begin? (he answered every time that he did not know), When did the independent review of the ADC audit end? (he repeatedly answered that he did not know) and would he research his department’s documents to find out? (Kondo repeatedly said that he acknowledged the request, but did not commit to complying).

Into the second week of hearings, Kondo said that it was obvious from Belatti’s questioning of DLNR and ADC officials — and requests for audit-related documents and their departments’ copies of recorded interviews with state auditors — that she is trying to get “work papers” that are confidential to anyone not being audited, which allows state officials and employees being interviewed to be candid.

“What you’re trying to do is get into our work papers,” Kondo told Belatti. “I have told you repeatedly that the work papers are confidential and information in there is confidential.”

Based on Tuesday’s sworn testimony by ADC officials earlier in the day, Kondo said:

“I don’t hear them arguing that the findings were off base. … I don’t hear ADC saying that there are things in the report that are inaccurate. … You want to get into our work papers, and I have told you no.”

At the end of the exchange, Belatti responded:

“So you will not answer the question. … Thank you for being unresponsive at this moment and being uncooperative with the committee.”

Hearings are scheduled to resume Thursday.