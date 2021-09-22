comscore Tensions continue during investigation of state auditor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tensions continue during investigation of state auditor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • <strong>“Obviously, I clearly disagree. I don’t believe it is appropriate for you to comment on the motives of this committee, especially because our committee work is not yet done.”</strong> <strong>Della Au Belatti</strong> <em>House majority leader</em>

    “Obviously, I clearly disagree. I don’t believe it is appropriate for you to comment on the motives of this committee, especially because our committee work is not yet done.”

    Della Au Belatti

    House majority leader

There were more tense moments during Tuesday’s House committee investigation of the state auditor and his office over unspecified concerns regarding audits of two agencies that oversee Hawaii land. Read more

Previous Story
Legendary Hawaii entertainer Al Harrington dies at age 85

Scroll Up