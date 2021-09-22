comscore Momo Sugiyama leads Wahine to golf title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Momo Sugiyama leads Wahine to golf title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

University of Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama claimed medalist honors to lead the Rainbow Wahine golf team to a win at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown Notebook: UCF’s Dillon Gabriel out with injury

Scroll Up