Momo Sugiyama leads Wahine to golf title

University of Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama claimed medalist honors to lead the Rainbow Wahine golf team to a win at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Sugiyama of Australia shot a 3-under-par 68 at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course to finish with a three-round total of 1-under 212, one shot ahead of Oral Roberts’ Kiana Oshiro, who shot a 70 in the final round.

Sugiyama’s round contributed to a collective program-record round of 284 and the Wahine edged Sacramento State by one shot in the team standings. UH finished with a total of 20-over 872 in the team’s second win of the season and the sixth in program history.

UH freshman Hyeonji Kang tied for 10th at 5 over. Hana Mirnik, who led the Wahine to a win in the season-opening HPU Sharks Shootout, tied for 21st at 8 over.

Honolulu’s Jennifer Koga, a Sacramento State sophomore, tied for seventh at 4 over.

Maud gives Chaminade overtime win

Chaminade Joaquin Maud scored in the 104th minute to give the Silverswords men’s soccer team (2-1) a 4-3 win over Western Washington on Tuesday at Saint Louis Field.