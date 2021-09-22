comscore Hawaii Grown: Former Campbell standout Chardonnay Curran hoping to lift Oregon soccer to its first NCAA Tournament berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Grown: Former Campbell standout Chardonnay Curran hoping to lift Oregon soccer to its first NCAA Tournament berth

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • ERIC EVANS / OREGON ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS Oregon’s Chardonnay Curran took flight after scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute against Portland last Friday in Eugene, Ore.

    ERIC EVANS / OREGON ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

    Oregon’s Chardonnay Curran took flight after scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute against Portland last Friday in Eugene, Ore.

No student-athlete in the history of Oregon women’s soccer has played in more matches than Chardonnay Curran. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Grown Notebook: UCF’s Dillon Gabriel out with injury

Scroll Up