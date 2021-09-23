comscore Column: Protecting kanaka maoli interests in federal recognition bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Protecting kanaka maoli interests in federal recognition bill

  • By Micah Young
  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.
  • Micah Young, of Pearl City, is a political and marketing analyst in Honolulu.

    Micah Young, of Pearl City, is a political and marketing analyst in Honolulu.

Placing the interests of the kanaka maoli first, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who chairs the U.S. Senate’s Indian Affairs Committee, recently called for a full and fair hearing of the Lumbee Recognition Act. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Anti-vaxxers rally under false pretense

Scroll Up