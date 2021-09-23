comscore Editorial: Protect integrity of auditor’s office | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Protect integrity of auditor’s office

  • Today
  • Updated 6:32 p.m.

On our behalf, the state auditor wields vast investigative powers and a big stick. It is the job of his office to ferret out mismanagement, impropriety and waste, protecting our money and our resources. It’s a critical function, but one being diminished by recent hostilities at the Legislature. Read more

