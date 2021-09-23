comscore Detroit man denied release before trial in federal fentanyl case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Detroit man denied release before trial in federal fentanyl case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Gabriel Antone Eberhardt: </strong> <em>The alleged leader of a Honolulu drug trafficking organization is accused of negotiating with an undercover HPD detective to sell a street drug containing fentanyl </em>

    Gabriel Antone Eberhardt:

    The alleged leader of a Honolulu drug trafficking organization is accused of negotiating with an undercover HPD detective to sell a street drug containing fentanyl

A Detroit man who allegedly ran a heavily armed drug trafficking organization was denied release Wednesday after the federal government argued he was a threat to the community and presented evidence that he operated a clandestine drug lab on Middle Street to support sales of methamphetamine, heroin and opioids mixed with fentanyl. Read more

