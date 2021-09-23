comscore Supreme Court hears arguments on early prisoner release | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supreme Court hears arguments on early prisoner release

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over the third petition calling for the early release of certain incarcerated people to help ease crowded conditions that lead to outbreaks of COVID- 19 in the state’s jails and prisons. Read more

Major Hawaii hospitals resume elective surgeries

