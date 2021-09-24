comscore Developer of Hawaii Atlantis resort in financial straits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Developer of Hawaii Atlantis resort in financial straits

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

A Hong Kong-based company with plans to develop an Atlantis-themed resort along with two other big hotel and residential projects in West Oahu has been trying to sell all three properties to address financial difficulties. Read more

