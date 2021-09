Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the promotion of three people:

>> Carol Ono has been promoted to senior vice president and division manager of the Workforce Serv­ices Division. She joined the bank in 1988 and has 33 years of experience in talent acquisition, HR information systems, information technology infrastructure and transformational IT projects.

>> Sherri Okinaga has been appointed as senior vice president and division manager of the bank’s Organizational Effectiveness Division. She joined the bank in 2015 and has created an award- winning leadership development program. Okinaga has 30 years of experience in employee management, talent development, change leadership and succession management.

>> Raenette Uyehara has been promoted to senior vice president and benefits manager in First Hawaiian Bank’s Human Resources Group. Uyehara joined the bank in 2009 and previously served as vice president and benefits and compensation manager. Prior to joining First Hawaiian Bank, she had extensive experience as a consultant in pension actuarial services.

