Rearview: Volunteering in the Peace Corps brought about lifelong memories
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY LILA GARDNER
Above, Gardner with other elementary school teachers in Mindanao, Philippines.
COURTESY ELSIE TANAKA DOHERTY / 1962
The Jamaica I Peace Corps training group picture, above, was taken in front of International House in New York City. Doherty is in the second row, second from left.
COURTESY ELSIE TANAKA DOHERTY / 1962
Elsie Tanaka Doherty and the other trainees were invited to attend President John F. Kennedy’s 45th- birthday party at Madison Square Garden in 1962. She saved the program, above.
COURTESY LILA GARDNER
Peace Corps volunteer Lila Gardner in her kitchen in the Philippines. “I learned to be more creative with very little,” she said.
