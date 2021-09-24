comscore Hawaii falls to Cal State Northridge in Big West soccer opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii falls to Cal State Northridge in Big West soccer opener

  • By Star Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Hawaii’s strong start fizzled and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team opened the Big West season with a 3-2 loss to Cal State Northridge on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

More seasoned but still ailing, Damien football team looks to stay in playoff hunt vs. 'Iolani

