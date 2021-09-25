Man charged with assaulting Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Video courtesy Bill Paris
State sheriff's deputies arrested a 32-year-old passenger on Thursday, Sept. 23, after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Hilo.
