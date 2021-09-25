comscore Fifth-ranked Kamehameha topples top-ranked Saint Louis for the first time since 2013 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Fifth-ranked Kamehameha topples top-ranked Saint Louis for the first time since 2013

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco loses the ball after getting sacked by Kamehameha’s Dylan Palama (9) during the game’s final minute.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco loses the ball after getting sacked by Kamehameha’s Dylan Palama (9) during the game’s final minute.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha players celebrated after linebacker Dylan Palama (9) sacked Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco during the fourth quarter.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha players celebrated after linebacker Dylan Palama (9) sacked Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco during the fourth quarter.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat passed the ball during the first half on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat passed the ball during the first half on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback Alexander Bianco threw a pass during the first half of Friday’s game.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis quarterback Alexander Bianco threw a pass during the first half of Friday’s game.

No. 1 Saint Louis’ 36-game winning streak against Hawaii opponents ended Friday night when Kamehameha’s Dylan Palama sacked Crusaders quarterback AJ Bianco on fourth down with just over a minute to go to give the fifth-ranked Warriors a stunning 23-21 victory over the Crusaders at Aloha Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Birthday girl leads ‘Iolani volleyball to sweep of Punahou
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up