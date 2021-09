Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okada shot a 70-69—139 and is in third place after the first day of the Saint Martin’s Men’s Invite in Dupont, Wash., on Friday. Read more

Ryan Feyrer of Grays Harbor leads by two strokes over Okada, with Dominican’s Christian Schrodt in second with 138 strokes.

UH Hilo and Hawaii Pacific are tied for sixth in team scoring, 10 strokes behind leader Western Washington.

Keith Ing of Hilo is in sixth place.

Hawaii Pacific shut out at home

Johan Espinoza and Alessandro Tomasi scored goals and the Western Washington men’s soccer team shut out Hawaii Pacific 2-0 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Friday.

Makana Sringvongsana put all four of his shots on goal for HPU (2-3) but couldn’t beat Western Washington (2-4) keeper Brandon Wolter.