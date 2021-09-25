Hawaii football out to mar New Mexico State homecoming
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2016
Former Hawaii player Jalen Rogers traveled from Arizona to deliver a rousing speech at the Warriors’ day-before-game ceremony.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree