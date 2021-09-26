Annual exhibition by Honolulu Printmakers makes an impression
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 9:35 p.m.
COURTESY HONOLULU PRINTMAKERS
Rosie Connelly’s “Breath/Less,” above, a digital collage combining lithography, screenprinting, thread, and a mask and glove, referred to the killing of George Floyd by police.
COURTESY HONOLULU PRINTMAKERS
Michael Takemoto submitted laser-engraved woodblocks called “Kovid Kreatures.”
