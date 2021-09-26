Annual exhibition by Honolulu Printmakers makes an impression

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Printmakers, one of the oldest arts organization in Honolulu, puts its new studio and its finest new work on display with its 2021 Annual Exhibition. Read more

Honolulu Printmakers, one of the oldest arts organization in Honolulu, puts its new studio and its finest new work on display with its 2021 Annual Exhibition.

Allison Wong, former deputy director of the Honolulu Museum of Art, served as juror for the exhibit, selecting almost 80 works from 140 submissions. More than 40 artists have their work on exhibit.

“It was a nice variety from all different mediums, from woodblock and screenprinting, lithography, with resourceful material as well,” Wong said. “It was really great to see just a large amount of work being produced in this last year.”

Several of the works reflected current social issues, she said, such as the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police officers and “commentaries on COVID, such as PPE masks being printed on,” Wong said. “It was a great range of work as well, so it was exciting.”

Unlike previous exhibits, all of the entries from Oahu were judged in person; entries from the other islands were submitted online. Wong said viewing the works in person enhanced the experience for her.

“You can kind of see the texture, and see the layers, and possibly what kind of printmaking techniques they’re using. … When you’re looking at visual arts, you want to be able to pick it up and touch it and turn it over and look at it.”

Founded in 1928, Honolulu Printmakers has faced some challenges in the past year. Housed for many years at the Honolulu Museum of Art School, it had to relocate due to a reorganization of the school and found a space at the former Louis Pohl Gallery in Chinatown. The pandemic also limited members’ access to printing presses, which were still housed at the museum school, Wong said.

To enhance social distancing, this year’s exhibition is being held in two locations: at its new studio, 1142 Bethel St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; and at Arts &Letters Nu‘uanu, 1164 Nuuanu Ave., from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Capacity at the Printmakers’ studio is limited to six people at a time and proof of vaccination is required for entry. Private viewings at the studio can also be arranged on the group’s website, honoluluprintmakers.org. The exhibition is open through Oct. 17.

“I think with COVID, and having the Printmakers studio shut down last year, there’s not a lot of resources, so it was great to see the Printmakers members still be able to find ways to make work,” Wong said.