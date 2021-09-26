K-Drama: Emotions run high on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Hawaii Tuesday after attending the U.N. General Assembly with K-pop group BTS.

On Wednesday, he began a full schedule with a visit to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. At the University of Hawaii’s Korean Language Flagship Center, he bestowed South Korea’s Order of Merit for National Foundation posthumously to two supporters of independence fighters during Japan’s colonization of Korea.

He also participated in a repatriation ceremony where remains of Korean and U.S. service members from the Korean War were transferred between the two countries.

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 17

6:40 p.m. today

Hyunwoo sees Jungeun at the theater. She feigns being OK but ends up crying, leaving Hyunwoo perplexed.

Episode 18

7:45 p.m. today

Jungeun sets out three bowls of rice at the dinner table. Hyunwoo sees his bowl and starts to cry. Jungeun is surprised when he embraces her.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Ha Ram’s disappearance causes panic, and Yang-­myeong is decreed to find him. Prince Joo-hyang picks up on the aura of the God of Death and goes in pursuit.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yang-myeong falls for Cheon-ki instantly. Ha Ram is pleased that she is the girl from the orchard. Cheon-ki submits names for Yang- myeong’s art contest.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ju-won fires Jae-bin after he exposes her personal life. Ju-won and Woo-jung visit Chairman Oh. Hwa-kyung give Ju-won a brooch that could expose her relationship with Myung-jun.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung tries to bring light to the Yangsuri incident. Myung-jun tries to face it head on and calls Yeon-hee and Ju-won together.

“My Lilac”

(One-part drama special)

7:55 p.m. Friday

Ra Il-rak impersonates Lilac, a famous singer. He’s happy until he meets his daughter’s fiance, who mistakes him for the real Lilac.

“The Reasons Why I Can’t Tell You”

(One-part drama special)

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Jihu is an introvert who doesn’t express his feelings. He runs into his first love, who never knew how he felt. His shyness keeps him from getting close to her.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.