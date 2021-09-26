‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ brings the popular military crime-fighting procedural to the islands
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 9:34 p.m.
"NCIS: Hawai'i" airs at 9 p.m. Mondays on CBS.
Alex Tarrant stars as Kai Holman, a new agent on the team who’s returned home to care for his father.
Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Pearl.
Yasmine Al-Bustami stars as Lucy Tara, a junior field agent.
Jason Antoon stars as Ernie Malik, a cyber intelligence specialist.
Kian Talan stars as Jane’s son, Alex.
Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, Jane Tennant’s second-in-command and a former detective.
