comscore ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ brings the popular military crime-fighting procedural to the islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ brings the popular military crime-fighting procedural to the islands

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 p.m.

  • COURTESY CBS

    "NCIS: Hawai'i" airs at 9 p.m. Mondays on CBS.

  • COURTESY CBS Alex Tarrant stars as Kai Holman, a new agent on the team who’s returned home to care for his father.

    COURTESY CBS

    Alex Tarrant stars as Kai Holman, a new agent on the team who’s returned home to care for his father.

  • COURTESY CBS Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Pearl.

    COURTESY CBS

    Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Pearl.

  • COURTESY CBS Yasmine Al-Bustami stars as Lucy Tara, a junior field agent.

    COURTESY CBS

    Yasmine Al-Bustami stars as Lucy Tara, a junior field agent.

  • COURTESY CBS Jason Antoon stars as Ernie Malik, a cyber intelligence specialist.

    COURTESY CBS

    Jason Antoon stars as Ernie Malik, a cyber intelligence specialist.

  • COURTESY CBS Kian Talan stars as Jane’s son, Alex.

    COURTESY CBS

    Kian Talan stars as Jane’s son, Alex.

  • COURTESY CBS Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, Jane Tennant’s second-in-command and a former detective.

    COURTESY CBS

    Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, Jane Tennant’s second-in-command and a former detective.

For actor Vanessa Lachey, starring in a Hawaii-based television show is more than just a “dream job” in a “dream place.” While she is not originally from Hawaii, it’s a homecoming of sorts — and a chance at redemption. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii surfer wins ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ reality TV competition

Scroll Up