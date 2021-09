Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“No-Cook Cookbook”

By DK Publishing

Kids gain independence in the kitchen by learning recipes that involve simple ingredients and no heat.

Ages 7-10

“The Girls I’ve Been”

By Tess Sharpe

When 17-year-old Nora O’Malley, the daughter of a con artist, is taken hostage in a bank heist, every secret she is keeping close begins to unravel.

Ages 14 and up