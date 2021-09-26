Public shoreline access issue stirring in Wailupe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Wailupe Peninsula as seen from Wailupe Beach Park.
Successful efforts to ensure public shoreline access at Portlock has inspired a similar push at Wailupe Peninsula, where oceanfront homes feature private piers but public access to the ocean is blocked by locked gates.
Signs and locked gates ensure the public is denied use of a boat launch between two homes on Wailupe Circle.
A gate between two homes on Wailupe Circle opens to a beach path that is kept locked for use only by neighborhood residents and their guests.