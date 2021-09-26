comscore Public shoreline access issue stirring in Wailupe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public shoreline access issue stirring in Wailupe

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Wailupe Peninsula as seen from Wailupe Beach Park.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wailupe Peninsula as seen from Wailupe Beach Park.

  • COURTESY CARROLL COX Successful efforts to ensure public shoreline access at Portlock has inspired a similar push at Wailupe Peninsula, where oceanfront homes feature private piers but public access to the ocean is blocked by locked gates.

    COURTESY CARROLL COX

    Successful efforts to ensure public shoreline access at Portlock has inspired a similar push at Wailupe Peninsula, where oceanfront homes feature private piers but public access to the ocean is blocked by locked gates.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Signs and locked gates ensure the public is denied use of a boat launch between two homes on Wailupe Circle.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Signs and locked gates ensure the public is denied use of a boat launch between two homes on Wailupe Circle.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A gate between two homes on Wailupe Circle opens to a beach path that is kept locked for use only by neighborhood residents and their guests.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A gate between two homes on Wailupe Circle opens to a beach path that is kept locked for use only by neighborhood residents and their guests.

For nearly 75 years, a fairly secluded aquatic recreation area has existed around much of an East Oahu community where an ancient fishpond once stood. Read more

