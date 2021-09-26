comscore Skywatch: Fall arrives with bright planets, meteor shower | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skywatch: Fall arrives with bright planets, meteor shower

  • By ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009 Shooting stars from the Orionid meteor shower pass over an observatory near the village of Avren, east of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

    Shooting stars from the Orionid meteor shower pass over an observatory near the village of Avren, east of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

The twin stars in the bucket of the Little Dipper, Holopuni (Kochab) and Hokumau (Pherkad), are good clues for determining latitude in the Southern Hemisphere. Read more

