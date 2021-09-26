Skywatch: Fall arrives with bright planets, meteor shower
- By ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2009
Shooting stars from the Orionid meteor shower pass over an observatory near the village of Avren, east of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree