Hawaii Baseball Report – September 26, 2021
- By Sjarif Goldstein
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits a single against Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zac Lowther during the first inning of a game on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree