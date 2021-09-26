Hawaii Baseball Report – September 26, 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> The San Francisco Giants signed outfielder Ka‘ai Tom to a minor league contract on Friday, just four days after he was released by the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tom will be assigned to the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants’ AAA affiliate.

