Editorial: Zero tolerance for flight disruptions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Zero tolerance for flight disruptions

  • Today

There’s not much on which almost everyone can agree in these contentious times. Here’s one thing: Attacking an airline employee on board a plane is carrying things too far and must bring more severe penalties than those already in place. Read more

Editorial: Don’t falter in pandemic fight

