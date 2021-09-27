comscore 6 people indicted in continuing federal tax fraud investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

6 people indicted in continuing federal tax fraud investigation

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

A federal investigation into a scheme to file false tax returns and then use Hawaii businesses, banks and trusts to launder the refunds resulted in the indictment of two women who allegedly conspired to manage more than $1.6 million in proceeds, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Read more

