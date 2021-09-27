comscore Homeowners and travel groups say potential new short-term rental rules will hurt businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeowners and travel groups say potential new short-term rental rules will hurt businesses

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

The rules for short-term rentals are looking at a drastic change — increasing the minimum number of days that a property can be rented without a special permit to 180 from 30 — and runs counter to years of talks with homeowners and vacation rental companies. Read more

Previous Story
Real estate Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 16 – 20, 2021

Scroll Up