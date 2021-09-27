comscore Column: Get in step with reasonable walking goals that deliver health benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Wealth of Health

Column: Get in step with reasonable walking goals that deliver health benefits

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Walking at least 7,000 steps daily, about 3.5 miles, has significant health benefits.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    Walking at least 7,000 steps daily, about 3.5 miles, has significant health benefits.

Virtually everyone knows that physical activity is an essential component of a healthful lifestyle. But how much and what kinds of activity can make a difference? Do you need a gym membership? Run marathons? Lift weights? Although all of these approaches have benefits, there is one valuable exercise that all of us do every day — at least, if we can walk. Read more

Previous Story
Real estate Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 16 – 20, 2021

Scroll Up