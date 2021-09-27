comscore University of Hawaii soccer team falls at Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii soccer team falls at Long Beach State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Big West preseason favorite Long Beach State scored early and pulled away late to send the University of Hawaii soccer team to a 3-1 loss on Sunday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

