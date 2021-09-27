University of Hawaii soccer team falls at Long Beach State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Big West preseason favorite Long Beach State scored early and pulled away late to send the University of Hawaii soccer team to a 3-1 loss on Sunday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

LBSU’s Lena Silano scored off an assist from Maddy Perez at the 18:54 mark of the first half and the Beach protected the lead deep into the second half. LBSU (5-4-1, 2-0 Big West) struck again with about 12 minutes left on a Kayla Cannon goal and Alyssa Reyes extended the lead about 10 minutes later.

UH freshman Trini Quiroz scored her first career goal off a corner kick by Morgan Meza in the final minute to break up the shutout and the Rainbow Wahine fell to 0-6-1 overall and 0-2 in Big West play.

UH returns to Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium to face Cal Poly on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

Vulcans outlast Vikings in rainy tilt

The rainy weather didn’t deter the University of Hawaii at Hilo men’s soccer team (2-2), outscoring the Western Washington Vikings (2-5) in a 3-2 affair on Sunday at the UHH Soccer Field.

Alexander Hernandez-Herbach found the back of the net in the ninth minute to give Hilo the 1-0 advantage going into the halftime break. Kaleihalia Tolentino-Perry soon made it double with a corner kick into the box to a waiting Caesar Hjerten, who netted the shot to make it 2-0.

The Vikings chipped away at the lead with a 73rd minute goal, but Tom Vorkastner’s winning score in the 88th minute halted any potential comeback. A WWU penalty shot a minute later proved to be too little too late.

Hawaii Hilo returns to UHH Soccer Field on Wednesday to host Azusa Pacific in their first conference tilt of the season.