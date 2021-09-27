comscore Sjarif Goldstein: Golfing with son, friends is a gift that should be appreciated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sjarif Goldstein: Golfing with son, friends is a gift that should be appreciated

  • By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

For a stretch in the late ’90s, I played golf at least once a week. When my wife-to-be, Jenni, was about to head to the mainland for graduate school, I bought a cheap set of clubs at Kmart with the intent of having some good walks spoiled. Read more

Previous Story
Clemson falls to No. 25 in AP poll, snapping top-10 streak
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 27, 2021

Scroll Up