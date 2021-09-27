Hawaii football team offensive line got physical against Aggies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS CRUCES, N.M. >> For one weekend, the University of Hawaii football team was able to appreciate it has been living a wonderful life.

At the end of the 2011-2012 academic year, Western Athletic Conference members UH and New Mexico State faced different futures. UH was headed to the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member. NMSU, which was not invited to join the MWC, remained with the WAC until the league dropped football after the 2012 season. New Mexico State joined the Sun Belt Conference, eventually winning a league title in 2018, and then becoming an independent in football (while its other sports competed in the WAC).

For Saturday’s road game against NMSU, UH was able to get a Bailey-esque glimpse of what football would be like without that MWC invitation. UH’s entry into the MWC came with stipulations. The Warriors have to pay the charter flight costs for visiting MWC teams. They also get to keep their full pay-per-view revenue but not receive a full share of the MWC’s national television deals. But the Warriors are assured a full schedule in October and November, and can compete for the league title and individual honors.

For the Aggies, independent status means no title chase and slim bowl possibilities. The Aggies are playing seven games against MWC teams this season. But they also have scheduling freedom, such as byes before and after the Oct. 23 rematch against UH at the Ching Complex. The Aggies also will use appearance fees to earn about $6 million for the football program this year. They will receive $1.9 million from Alabama and $1.3 million from Kentucky. NMSU reported its athletic program broke even in 12 of the past 13 years.

This year, the WAC brought back football, this time at the FCS level. New Mexico State opted to remain as an independent in football.

Whatever the path, on Saturday night, it was apparent Hawaii had the dominant football team. Chevan Cordeiro’s first pass resulted in a 74-yard touchdown to Nick Mardner. Cordeiro was 6-for-6 for 143 yards in the first quarter.

“Just preparation,” Cordeiro said of the efficient start. “The last week, just working hard. My main focus was to start rolling from the first quarter.”

The Warriors also were able to create a physical running game. Dedrick Parson led the way with 89 rushing yards. “The O-line opened up big holes,” Cordeiro said.

The line has proven to be resilient. Left guard Micah Vanterpool moved into the starting lineup when Michael Eletise medically retired during the summer. Right guard Solo Vaipulu was not available because of an injury. Eliki Tanuvasa started at right guard. Left tackle Ilm Manning and Vanterpool missed some plays after being shaken up. But senior Kohl Levao, back at center after Taaga Tuulima completed his eligibility, has set the tone with his agility and power blocks. Levao was granted the sledgehammer to break the ceremonial victory rock.

“It had to do with our focus level,” Levao said. “We were coming into this game 1-3. Just in our minds, something needed to change and, more or less, that was our execution. So I felt we picked up our execution level this week, and the results were right there.”

UH also scored a defensive touchdown when cornerback Cameron Lockridge scooped a deflected lateral. Lockridge also ended the Aggies’ final drive with an interception.

In the first half, the Warriors forced the Aggies to settle for three field-goal attempts after entering the red zone four times.

“Just the intelligence of our defense is through the roof,” linebacker Darius Muasau said. “We watch film. We go over situations every day — when to bring pressure, what to do with the ball in certain situations.”