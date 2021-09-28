‘Blondies’ have more fun

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who knew that a food truck serving up all plant-based dishes could have such an extensive menu. Read more

Vegan breakfast sandwiches ($10), protein bowls ($15) and tacos ($12) are just a few of the items you’ll find at Blondie’s Plant-Based Food Truck, run by mother-and-daughter team Paula and Cybil Rae.

“It’s been my mom’s dream to have a plant-based food truck,” Cybil shares. “Since I was little, my mom was always making these vegan products — eggs, sausages, cheese and chicken. Growing up, I would always tweak the recipes. One day, we talked about it together and said, ‘Let’s make Blondie’s a real thing.’

“‘Blondie’ was my mom’s nickname when she was growing up,” she adds.

Since they knew what it was like to hunt for plant-based items, the Raes knew exactly what they wanted to serve at their truck.

“Our menu options are soy free and gluten free; we don’t use fillers or preservatives,” Cybil says. “All of our vegan eggs, meats and cheeses are made in house.”

The vegan breakfast sandwich ($10) is the most popular dish. The vegan barbecue chicken sandwich ($12) is another customer favorite, along with the vegan Iron Man sandwich ($15).

“There’s 31 grams of protein in that; we focus on high-protein menu items,” she says.

The food truck also boasts an extensive drink menu. Per Cybil, all syrups served in the drinks are made in house with organic flavorings.

Customer favorites include the Purple Punch ($3.70-$4.70), an organic hibiscus tea with pineapple juice and housemade cane sugar syrup, and The Cold Oat ($3.95-$4.95), an iced Hawaiian coffee.

Blondie’s Plant-Based Food Truck is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. While they accept walk-up orders, Rae recommends ordering online.

“Go to blondiesfoodtruck.com to preorder,” Cybil says. “We also offer shelf-stable vegan egg, sausage, chicken and beef premixes that you can easily make at home.”

Blondie’s Plant-Based Food Truck

411 Pacific St., Honolulu (parking lot of Lowe’s Iwilei)

blondiesfoodtruck.com

Instagram: @blondiesfoodtruck

How to pay: Cash, all credit cards

How to order: Online, in person