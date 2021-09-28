Choose wisely from Pesca’s mediterranean menu
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:42 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
‘Tako' bout it The grilled octopus ($29) is one of Pesca Waikiki Beach's best dishes.
The strong garlic nearly drowned the flavor of sea urchin in a dish of uni pasta, unless you got a direct hit of uni.
‘Chop' to it For the price ($52), the lamb chop presentation was underwhelming.
Market price dover sole meunière is a classic French preparation enhancing fish with no more than brown butter, chopped parsley, lemon and capers.
An appetizer of scallop tartare over avocado and tomatoes with bottarga and two langoustines ($33)
-
Market price whole salt-crusted branzino
