comscore Choose wisely from Pesca's mediterranean menu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Choose wisely from Pesca’s mediterranean menu

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:42 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    ‘Tako' bout it The grilled octopus ($29) is one of Pesca Waikiki Beach's best dishes.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    The strong garlic nearly drowned the flavor of sea urchin in a dish of uni pasta, unless you got a direct hit of uni.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    ‘Chop' to it For the price ($52), the lamb chop presentation was underwhelming.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Market price dover sole meunière is a classic French preparation enhancing fish with no more than brown butter, chopped parsley, lemon and capers.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    An appetizer of scallop tartare over avocado and tomatoes with bottarga and two langoustines ($33)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Market price whole salt-crusted branzino

In the COVID-19 era of broken food supply chains and scarcity, restaurants from high- to low-end and consumers alike have been forced to deal with the rising costs of dining out. Read more

Previous Story
Healthy snacks
Next Story
Buzzworthy

Scroll Up