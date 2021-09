Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy National Coffee Day! There’s no better way to celebrate than with a cup of joe. Check out these spots the next time you need a caffeine fix.

Curb your caffeine craving

The Curb (3408 Waialae Ave.), a specialty multi-roaster coffee shop located in Kaimuki, features an extensive single-origin pour-over selection that rotates weekly.

Besides its pour-overs, other popular drinks include honey oat latte ($5.25-$6) made with locally harvested honey and double espresso, and matcha lavender latte ($5.25-$6) sweetened with the business’s housemade Maui lavender syrup. Look for rotating seasonal beverages like the kabocha spice latte, a fall special that was just released.Visit curbside.thecurbkaimuki.com or follow @thecurbkaimuki on Instagram.

A cult like following

Every cup — whether it’s drip coffee, a latte or pour-over — that goes out to customers is handcrafted with care at Waikiki-based Kona Coffee Purveyors (2330 Kalakaua Ave.). The business uses 100% Kona beans that come from Greenwell Farms (on Hawaii Island) to create delicious coffee concoctions for customers to enjoy.

While you’re at the café, snag a flaky kouign-amann pastry from b.patisserie. Visit konacoffeepurveyors.com or follow @konacoffeepurveyors on Instagram to learn more.

Pick your potion

Pono Potions distributes its locally sourced, naturally flavored syrups around Oahu to local coffee shops, including Kai Coffee and Bean About Town. In July, the company opened its first Chinatown storefront, called POAI by Pono Potions (1119 Smith St.).

At POAI, you’ll find specialty lattes featuring artisan syrups, shaken lemonades and gluten-free baked goods from Ulu and Kalo Bakery (more about this on page 5).

Customer favorites include the Pauahi latte ($6), made with espresso, macadamia and hazelnut syrups, and coconut milk, and the He Alii ($6), a combo of Kula lavender, espresso, almond milk and sea salt. Visit pono-potions-inc.square.site and follow @ponopotions on Instagram.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).