Air Force drones fly high in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Air Force drones fly high in Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

  • Video by William Cole

    The Air Force is flying big MQ-9 Reaper drones from Marine Corps Base Hawaii as part of an exercise to rapidly send the unmanned aircraft across vast reaches of the Pacific for surveillance -- or to help sink enemy ships at sea.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Air Force flew two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the mainland to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s untapped potential. Above, the turboprop aircraft, with a wingspan of 66 feet.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The two MQ-9 Reaper drones will participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Air Force flew two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the mainland to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s untapped potential. Above, Lt. Col. Jaime Olivares, left, and Col. Ryan Keeney in front of one of the drones at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Air Force for the first time recently flew a pair of its big MQ-9 Reaper drones — better known for their missile-firing role in the Middle East — from the mainland to Hawaii, extending the reach of the unmanned aircraft and with an eye to aiding the Navy and Marine Corps in island-hopping operations in the Western Pacific. Read more

