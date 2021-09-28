Air Force drones fly high in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by William Cole
The Air Force is flying big MQ-9 Reaper drones from Marine Corps Base Hawaii as part of an exercise to rapidly send the unmanned aircraft across vast reaches of the Pacific for surveillance -- or to help sink enemy ships at sea.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Air Force flew two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the mainland to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s untapped potential. Above, the turboprop aircraft, with a wingspan of 66 feet.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The two MQ-9 Reaper drones will participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Air Force flew two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the mainland to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s untapped potential. Above, Lt. Col. Jaime Olivares, left, and Col. Ryan Keeney in front of one of the drones at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.