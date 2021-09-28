Nearly sold-out condo, the Azure Ala Moana tower, opens in Honolulu
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PROSPAC HOLDINGS GROUP
A blessing was held Sept. 21 for the Azure Ala Moana tower. Residents began moving in on Monday.
-
COURTESY PROSPAC HOLDINGS GROUP
A blessing was held Sept. 21 for the Azure Ala Moana tower, pictured at top, at the corner of Keeaumoku and Makaloa streets. Residents began moving in on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree