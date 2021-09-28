comscore Tech View: Cybersecurity Awareness Month puts emphasis on being proactive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Cybersecurity Awareness Month puts emphasis on being proactive

  • By Mike Kober
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
This October marks the 18th anniversary of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity and ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safe and secure online. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is organized through a partnership between the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. Read more

