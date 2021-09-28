Sports ‘Iolani No. 1 as ILH dominates top spots By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani collected nine of 10 first-place votes to land at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser girls volleyball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani collected nine of 10 first-place votes to land at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser girls volleyball Top 10. The Raiders swept Punahou on Thursday and are 2-0 in ILH Division I play. Punahou claimed one first-place vote from the panel of coaches and media in the first poll of the season. Kamehameha, the defending state champion from 2019, Moanalua and Damien round out the first five. Damien is 2-0 in ILH Division II action, with wins over Punahou I-AA and University. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten Sept. 27, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. ‘Iolani (9) (2-0) 98 – 2. Punahou (1) (1-1) 91 – 3. Kamehameha (1-1) 81 – 4. Moanalua (0-0) 40 – 5. Damien (2-0) 38 – 6. Kahuku (0-0) 36 – 7. Hawaii Baptist (2-0) 26 – 8. Kapolei (0-0) 23 – 9. Mililani (0-0) 21 – 8. Maryknoll (0-1) 20 – Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 19, Mid-Pacific 14, King Kekaulike 11, Le Jardin 6, University 5, Waiakea 5, Sacred Hearts 3, Waianae 3, Farrington 2, Kamehameha-Maui 2, Punahou I-AA 2, St. Andrew’s 2, Baldwin 1, Kaiser 1. Previous Story Hawaii football team offensive line got physical against Aggies Next Story Scoreboard