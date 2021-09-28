‘Iolani No. 1 as ILH dominates top spots

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani collected nine of 10 first-place votes to land at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser girls volleyball Top 10. Read more

The Raiders swept Punahou on Thursday and are 2-0 in ILH Division I play. Punahou claimed one first-place vote from the panel of coaches and media in the first poll of the season.

Kamehameha, the defending state champion from 2019, Moanalua and Damien round out the first five. Damien is 2-0 in ILH Division II action, with wins over Punahou I-AA and University.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Sept. 27, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. ‘Iolani (9) (2-0) 98 –

2. Punahou (1) (1-1) 91 –

3. Kamehameha (1-1) 81 –

4. Moanalua (0-0) 40 –

5. Damien (2-0) 38 –

6. Kahuku (0-0) 36 –

7. Hawaii Baptist (2-0) 26 –

8. Kapolei (0-0) 23 –

9. Mililani (0-0) 21 –

8. Maryknoll (0-1) 20 –

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 19, Mid-Pacific 14, King Kekaulike 11, Le Jardin 6, University 5, Waiakea 5, Sacred Hearts 3, Waianae 3, Farrington 2, Kamehameha-Maui 2, Punahou I-AA 2, St. Andrew’s 2, Baldwin 1, Kaiser 1.