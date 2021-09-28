Kamehameha, Saint Louis share top spot in football poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha and Saint Louis shared the field at Aloha Stadium on Friday.

On Monday, they share the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Kamehameha upset Saint Louis 23-21 on Friday. The Warriors garnered seven out of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media, but Saint Louis still has enough points to share the top spot.

Saint Louis received two first-place votes, as did Mililani. Kahuku nabbed one first-place vote in the most chaotic balloting of the young season. The OIA game schedule is set to begin on Oct. 15 in Open Division and Division II. OIA D-I will begin game play on Oct. 22.

Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten

Sept. 27, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. (tie) Kamehameha (7) (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 107 5

1. (tie) Saint Louis (2) (1-2, 1-1 ILH) 107 1

3. Mililani (2) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 97 2

4. Kahuku (1) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 87 3

5. Punahou (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 79 4

6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 55 6

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 38 7

8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 26 8

9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 20 9

10. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 15 10-t

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 10-tie).

Also receiving votes: Lahainaluna 12, Moanalua 6, Farrington 5, Saint Louis I-AA 4, Kamehameha I-AA 1, Waianae 1.