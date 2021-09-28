Sports Kamehameha, Saint Louis share top spot in football poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha and Saint Louis shared the field at Aloha Stadium on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha and Saint Louis shared the field at Aloha Stadium on Friday. On Monday, they share the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Kamehameha upset Saint Louis 23-21 on Friday. The Warriors garnered seven out of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media, but Saint Louis still has enough points to share the top spot. Saint Louis received two first-place votes, as did Mililani. Kahuku nabbed one first-place vote in the most chaotic balloting of the young season. The OIA game schedule is set to begin on Oct. 15 in Open Division and Division II. OIA D-I will begin game play on Oct. 22. Star-Advertiser Football Top Ten Sept. 27, 2021 Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking 1. (tie) Kamehameha (7) (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 107 5 1. (tie) Saint Louis (2) (1-2, 1-1 ILH) 107 1 3. Mililani (2) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 97 2 4. Kahuku (1) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 87 3 5. Punahou (1-1, 1-1 ILH) 79 4 6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 55 6 7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 38 7 8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 26 8 9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 20 9 10. Hilo (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 15 10-t No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 10-tie). Also receiving votes: Lahainaluna 12, Moanalua 6, Farrington 5, Saint Louis I-AA 4, Kamehameha I-AA 1, Waianae 1. Previous Story Hawaii football team offensive line got physical against Aggies Next Story Scoreboard