comscore Wahine volleyball players Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang earn BWC honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine volleyball players Brooke Van Sickle and Kate Lang earn BWC honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • Kate Lang

    Kate Lang

  • Brooke Van Sickle

    Brooke Van Sickle

Hawaii senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle and freshman setter Kate Lang earned Big West women’s volleyball player of the week awards on Monday following a Rainbow Wahine sweep to open conference play. Read more

Hawaii football team offensive line got physical against Aggies
