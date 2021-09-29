Off the News: Data breaches can reach anyone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much of Hawaii’s workforce is employed in the small-business sector, and that’s essentially what got hit in the ransomware attack on Hawaii Payroll Services LLC. The firm handles more than 120 local companies, and in February its computers were breached, exposing names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other client data.

No matter how secure individuals may feel about their own computer data, their personal information is scattered far and wide. At some point, it may be vulnerable.

Prime time for Hawaii-based shows

Prime-time shows made in Hawaii now bookend the week for a national TV audience — “NCIS: Hawaii” on Mondays and “Magnum P.I.” on Fridays. When has that ever been the case?

The new kid, “NCIS,” in its second week, is another scenic showcase for Hawaii. It has an admirably diverse cast (the minorities are the majority here), with some intriguing relationships and family stories developing. It’s also got plenty of bangs and booms — one character is even called “Boom Boom.”

It may not be as smart or darkly funny as “Lost” or the more recent “White Lotus,” but there’s plenty to root for here.