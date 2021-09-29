comscore Biden nominates Hawaii attorney general Clare Connors to serve as U.S. attorney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Biden nominates Hawaii attorney general Clare Connors to serve as U.S. attorney

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Clare Connors

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Clare Connors

President Joe Biden’s choice to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Hawaii is an experienced prosecutor and Punahou alumna lauded by her peers for her intellect, work ethic and leadership. Read more

