Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

KY International Inc. has announced the promotion of six of its employees. Read more

KY International Inc. has announced the promotion of six of its employees:

>> Carole Ueki has been promoted to vice president. Ueki has been with the company for 26 years and held the position of senior associate.

>> Derrick Ching has been promoted to associate. Ching has been with the company for 20 years and held the position of project manager.

>> Mark Daranciang has been promoted to associate. Daranciang has been with the company for 17 years as project designer/manager.

>> Pei Pei Chan has been promoted to associate. She has been with KY International for 17 years and held the position of project designer/manager.

>> Phillip Yi Le Deng has been promoted to vice president. He has been with the company for 19 years and held the position of senior associate.

>> Vivyan L. Lin has been promoted to senior vice president. She has been with KY International for 24 years and held the position of vice president.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.