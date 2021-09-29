comscore State embracing ‘shared solar’ energy farms on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands land | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State embracing ‘shared solar’ energy farms on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands land

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A modest amount of free electricity could begin flowing to many Hawaiian homesteaders over the next several years as part of four planned utility-scale solar farms. Read more

Previous Story
Nearly sold-out condo, the Azure Ala Moana tower, opens in Honolulu

Scroll Up