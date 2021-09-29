State senator calls for investigation of Honolulu Police Department major

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A state senator called Tuesday for the removal of the Honolulu police officer in charge of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, alleging that Maj. Stephen Gerona continues to bully and harass subordinates despite repeated complaints, disciplinary actions and his role in lawsuits costing the city more than $1.6 million.

Sen. Kurt Fevella told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that after seeing a Hawaii News Now report about the current allegations against Gerona made by HPD Detective Maile Rego, he started looking into Gerona’s background. Rego alleged in a lawsuit against the department filed Aug. 19 that Gerona took command of CID on Jan. 24 after his conduct as the patrol District 3 supervisor led to his transfer and formal complaints of “discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment” by four officers to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Rego alleged that Gerona’s “propensity for police misconduct is a civil and criminal liability.”

Her lawsuit alleges Gerona and other CID colleagues blocked her appointment to a federal task force, badmouthed her, questioned her caseload and undercut her reputation with false claims that she was a “rogue” detective, according to the complaint. The behavior started after she alleged that investigators delayed the pursuit of a missing baby by more than 48 hours.

“It’s really sad that law enforcement officers who work under him are afraid. I was very upset and disgusted that we have things like this going on in the department. I made some phone calls. I get family and friends in the department, and they don’t want to go there. The first thing out of their mouth is they were afraid to talk to me (about Gerona),” said Fevella. “As a state senator, I felt it was my duty to do something and say something. If there is a bully, we teach the kids, ‘Say something, do something.’ If this guy is the bully, he should be investigated instead of promoted.”

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic did not reply to a Star-Advertiser request for an interview about the allegations or how HPD handles complaints against nonbargaining-unit employees.

“Due to the confidential nature of the complaints, HPD is unable to provide further details,” said Vanic in a statement. “However, the department takes all allegations seriously and will take the appropriate action once the findings are complete. Until then, no changes to the CID command staff will be made.”

There are additional pending complaints filed against Gerona that could result in an outlay of additional city funds. Fevella sent letters detailing his concerns and asking for a swift investigation to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, state Attorney General Clare Connors, FBI Honolulu field office Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill and Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon Alivado.

Alivado, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser, said although the commission cannot involve itself directly in administrative matters, it recognizes the importance of an open discussion and wants to learn more about how HPD “is handling these serious allegations and addressing officer concerns.”

“The Commission takes allegations of officer retaliation and intimidation very seriously and will be discussing allegations regarding Maj. Gerona at our upcoming October 6 commission meeting, which is the first scheduled meeting since these allegations became public,” Alivado said.

Nicholas Schlapak, Honolulu chapter chairman of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, told the Star-Advertiser that SHOPO has been involved with Rego regarding these issues since earlier this year.

“We are understandably concerned with the gravity of all of the allegations brought forward and have assisted her as best as SHOPO can given the nature and scope of the matter, to include how to seek remedy both internally within HPD and also through other local and federal means,” said Schlapak. “Her allegations are certainly of great alarm and SHOPO believes they should be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. This situation is particularly unique and SHOPO will continue to diligently monitor the process and provide further assistance to Detective Rego whenever possible. We hope for the best possible outcome for this important matter and fully support all SHOPO members faced with similar circumstances.”

Blangiardi’s office acknowledged receipt of Fevella’s letter and declined further comment.

Retired Honolulu Police Lt. Alex Garcia sent a letter to the Police Commission and City Council in January, raising concerns about Gerona’s tenure as District 3 supervisor.

Garcia looked into allegations of retaliation against four officers upset with how Gerona handled assignments and enforcement of COVID-19 rules and the overtime funds used to compensate officers for the additional work.

Gerona filed complaints against the officers alleging overtime abuses in retaliation for his removal as District 3 supervisor, Garcia said.

“These four officers were targeted by Major Steve Gerona in deliberate retaliation for his being removed of command from District 3 in June of 2020,” wrote Garcia. “Although Major Gerona is not assigned to District 3, he apparently staked out the District 3 station specifically looking for violations of specific District 3 personnel.”

The $1.6 million Fevella referred to stems from two lawsuits Gerona was named in that the city settled.

In March 2019 the Honolulu City Council unanimously approved a $550,000 settlement payment to a 32-year veteran police officer who alleged in a 2009 lawsuit that then-Maj. Susan Ballard and Gerona, then a lieutenant, tampered with test scores for recruits at HPD’s training academy.

The suit also alleged that a number of women were subjected to harsher treatment than men in the dojo, or training room, after Gerona was reassigned by Ballard to oversee it. He allegedly instituted invalid protocols and training that rendered training results invalid and voided HPD’s insurance policy.

In 1995 Gerona was one of nine Honolulu police officers named by fellow officer Cla­rissa Barta, who alleged she was subjected to physical and sexual assault, including vulgar comments and being asked out on dates despite repeated refusals. Her superiors retaliated against her when she tried to object, and she was unfairly dismissed for being “medically disqualified,” she alleged.

The city settled the matter for $1.1 million, and HPD adopted a stringent sexual harassment policy in the wake of the settlement.

Honolulu Councilman Augie Tulba, vice chairman of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, does not have any record of complaints since his time in office about Gerona and does not have direct knowledge of why he continues to be employed and be promoted, despite all the complaints against him, according to Malia Zimmerman, spokeswoman for Tulba.

“As the vice chair of Public Safety on the Honolulu City Council, he is interested in hearing how complaints against Maj. Gerona are being handled, and if there are other police officers with a record of complaints against them as long, who also are still on the job,” said Zimmerman, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

Chairman Tommy Waters told the Star-Advertiser that while the personnel decision regarding Gerona isn’t under the jurisdiction of the Council, “I strongly believe that HPD and the Police Commission need to ensure public trust is preserved.”

“They can achieve this through thorough review of the allegations that may be negatively impacting morale and operations at the department,” said Waters, citing the section of the City Charter referring to HPD suspension and removal policies.