comscore State senator calls for investigation of Honolulu Police Department major | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State senator calls for investigation of Honolulu Police Department major

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Stephen Gerona

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Stephen Gerona

A state senator called Tuesday for the removal of the Honolulu police officer in charge of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, alleging that Maj. Stephen Gerona continues to bully and harass subordinates despite repeated complaints, disciplinary actions and his role in lawsuits costing the city more than $1.6 million. Read more

