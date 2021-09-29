comscore Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng wins Western Washington golf | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng wins Western Washington golf

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng shot a final-round 72 to edge Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okata by a shot to capture the Western Washington Invitational on Tuesday in Blaine, Wash. Read more

Kamehameha star Maui Robins was raised in a family of volleyball standouts

