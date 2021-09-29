Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng wins Western Washington golf

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng shot a final-round 72 to edge Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okata by a shot to capture the Western Washington Invitational on Tuesday in Blaine, Wash. Read more

Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng shot a final-round 72 to edge Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okata by a shot to capture the Western Washington Invitational on Tuesday in Blaine, Wash.

Ng’s two-round total was 143, while Okata fired a final-round 74 for an even-par 144. Ng’s teammate, Andrew Otani, shot a 70 to finish third, two shots back of Okata.

UH Hilo finished tied for third with Simon Fraser and CSU San Bernardino, all at 599, three shots behind winner Chico State (596) and one behind Montana State-Billings (598). HPU finished seventh at 618.

Meanwhile, the HPU women finished in 14th place after improving by nine strokes in the final round of the RJGA Shootout on Tuesday in Goodyear, Ariz. Freshmen Kellie Yamane and Lily Landt (both at 12-over 156) led the Sharks to a 316 team score, giving the team a final tournament score of 641 to climb three spots from 17th. Tournament winner Cal State San Marcos scored 293 on the final day to finish at 598.

The HPU women’s team will travel to Northern California on Monday to take part in the Sonoma State Fall Invitational at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. The men will have a lengthy break until they head to the Waikoloa Beach Golf Resort on Oct. 25 to wrap up their fall season at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate.