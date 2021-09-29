comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Safety Gilman stands out in first start with Stanford | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Safety Gilman stands out in first start with Stanford

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • STANFORD PHOTO Alaka‘i Gilman had nine tackles against UCLA in his first start at safety.

    STANFORD PHOTO

    Alaka‘i Gilman had nine tackles against UCLA in his first start at safety.

Less than a year after beginning his college career during a pandemic, Stanford’s Alaka‘i Gilman found himself in the starting lineup. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha star Maui Robins was raised in a family of volleyball standouts

Scroll Up