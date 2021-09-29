comscore Maui Robins’ 19 kills power No. 3 Kamehameha over No. 1 ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui Robins’ 19 kills power No. 3 Kamehameha over No. 1 ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Maui Robins blasted the ball past ‘Iolani’s Haley Goto and Senna Roberts-Navarro during Tuesday’s match at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio Gym.

    Kamehameha’s Maui Robins blasted the ball past ‘Iolani’s Haley Goto and Senna Roberts-Navarro during Tuesday’s match at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio Gym.

Maui Robins smoked 19 kills as No. 3 Kamehameha rallied for a 12-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 win over No. 1 ‘Iolani on Tuesday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

