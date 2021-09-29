University of Hawaii football team cornerback Cameron Lockridge remains locked in

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the University of Hawaii football team, Saturday will mark its seventh consecutive home game without fans in attendance.

For cornerback Cameron Lockridge, all that matters is his favorite fan will be watching the streaming of the matchup against 18th-ranked Fresno State at the Ching Complex. Lathesia Lockridge of Tampa, Fla., has followed every UH game during her son’s two seasons as a Rainbow Warrior.

Last week against New Mexico State, Cameron Lockridge’s mind was racing when he sped toward the abandoned football on a deflected lateral. “I just think of my mom’s watching, and I’ve got to make the play, so I can chop it up with her afterwards,” Lockridge recalled.

Lockridge’s interception sealed the Warriors’ 41-21 victory. In the postgame celebration, Lockridge spoke with his mother.

“She called me screaming and hollering,” Lockridge said. “She was more excited about the interception than the touchdown, to be honest. It is what it is. It was my first (UH touchdown).”

On Monday, Lockridge, who also made seven tackles against NMSU, was named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week.

“I don’t really care about any of that stuff, to be honest,” Lockridge said of individual awards. “I just go out there and work every day. I mean, it came, it came. It’s another little statistic, I guess. I just like to play football.”

This season, Lockridge has emerged as a shutdown corner. Often defending the wide side, Lockridge has allowed only one touchdown in 29 passes thrown to receivers he was guarding. He also has become an adhesive tackler. He has one missed tackle in five games. Lockridge embraces the contact. “Just getting to really smash somebody every play, and just being violent,” Lockridge said.

Assistant coach Abraham Elimimian monitored Lockridge during his one season at Reedley College. Head coach Todd Graham said he knew Lockridge was fast, skilled in coverage, and determined. During a recruiting visit, Graham saw football’s importance in Lockridge’s eyes.

“I think the eyes are the window to the heart,” Graham said. “I looked him in the eyes.”

Lockridge has admittedly strayed from fundamental techniques to make plays with his athleticism. Graham, who doubles as the defensive coordinator, has implored Lockridge to remain true to the basics. “He’s doing what he’s doing right now, and just playing raw,” Graham said.

Lockridge said: “I go out there and base everything off athleticism. Once I get my technique down, I can play with technique and athleticism.”

Graham said Lockridge is comparable to some of the top defensive backs he has coached during his 30-plus-year career.

“I’m gonna tell you, he wants to be great, he wants to make something of himself,” Graham said. “I liked him, too, because this is Plan A, and he doesn’t have Plan B, you know what I’m saying? Plan A is graduating from college and getting a degree. And Plan A is … being the best he can be, and hopefully figure out a way to make a living doing that. I like his attitude, and how he approaches that. That’s why I signed him.”

Lockridge said: “For sure, I just want to play football for the rest of my life, probably retire playing football, so I don’t really have a backup plan. It’s set in stone, so I’ve got to make this happen.”