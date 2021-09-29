University of Hawaii football team cornerback Cameron Lockridge remains locked in
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:17 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM
Cameron Lockridge:
MWC Defensive Player of the Week
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge went through drills during a practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Sept. 7.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree