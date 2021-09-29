comscore University of Hawaii football team cornerback Cameron Lockridge remains locked in | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii football team cornerback Cameron Lockridge remains locked in

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM <strong>Cameron Lockridge:</strong> <em>MWC Defensive Player of the Week</em>

    HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM

    Cameron Lockridge:

    MWC Defensive Player of the Week

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge went through drills during a practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Sept. 7.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive back Cameron Lockridge went through drills during a practice at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex on Sept. 7.

For the University of Hawaii football team, Saturday will mark its seventh consecutive home game without fans in attendance. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up