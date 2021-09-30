Central Pacific Bank Foundation OKs cryptocurrency donations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank Foundation, the charitable entity of Central Pacific Bank, is now accepting 39 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Read more

“Several of the programs that CPB Foundation launched since the COVID-19 pandemic were extended or expanded because our customers and other community members came forward to provide donations to our Foundation,”said Paul Yonamine, executive chairman of Central Pacific Bank.

CPB Foundation recently accepted its first cryptocurrency donation from Wallace Tsuha/Tsuha Hawaii Aloha. Tsuha is founder and president of The Tsuha Foundation, a private foundation that strives to provide hope and inspiration by helping people break the cycle of poverty.

CPB Foundation selected Engiven, Inc., a provider of cryptocurrency donation management software, as the foundation’s partner to help facilitate cryptocurrency giving.

To make a cryptocurrency donation to the CPB Foundation, visit cpb.foundation.