Fully vaccinated University of Hawaii basketball team practices freely, enthusiastically

The University of Hawaii basketball team has gone from being in the bubble to bubbly energetic.

A year ago at this time, the pandemic-related restrictions included the Rainbow Warriors being barred from their locker room, eating take-out meals, practicing in small groups while wearing masks, and receiving passes from gloved coaches. This year, the ’Bows were one of the first UH teams to be fully vaccinated, allowing them to participate freely — and enthusiastically — during offseason workouts.

On Wednesday, the ’Bows opened training camp, with head coach Eran Ganot marveling at the in-person conference with reporters.

“First one in two years,” said Ganot, who conducted interviews on Zoom during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Ganot spoke of new players, old players, and the two “new-old” players.

Samuta Avea, a 6-foot-6 wing, essentially took a gap year when he opted out of the 2020-21 season. The Kahuku High graduate trained in Utah, where his mother grew up, and in Las Vegas, before rejoining the ’Bows in the spring. Post player Bernardo da Silva played five games before sitting out the rest of last season because of an injury. Ganot said 6-foot-9 da Silva “attacked” his rehab and is back to his form from two years ago.

“He had a heck of a freshman year,” Ganot said of da Silva. “To be honest, he’s back where he was (in 2019-20) and then some. You can tell the confidence, not just in his health. He’s a third-year guy in our program. He’s stronger. He’s bigger. The game slowed down for him. … There’s another level he’s going to go to moving forward.”

Da Silva gives the ’Bows a versatile post rotation. Mate Colina, who is 7 feet tall, has developed into an active defender who can mix it up in the post. He already has signed a futures contract to play footy — Australian Football League — with Richmond, a suburb in Melbourne. He will be the tallest player in AFL history.

Jerome Desrosiers, a transfer from Princeton, and freshman Brock Heffner — both 6-7 — are multi-skilled forwards.

The heralded addition is Kamaka Hepa, a 6-10 transfer from Texas. As a high school senior, Hepa was rated as the nation’s 47th-best basketball prospect. Recruiting service 247Sports gave him a 4-star rating. Hepa played in 60 games — 12 starts — with the Longhorn, who finished ninth in the Associated Press’ regular-season poll.

“It’s been a tremendous last three months,” Hepa said. “I got here in early July. I’ve been getting used to the environment. I love it out here. I love the off-court situation, and I love the on-court situation. I feel coach Ganot is building something special here, and we have all the pieces to do what we want to do.”

Hepa grew up in Alaska before spending his final two high school years in Portland. His father was born and reared on Kauai. He has several relatives on Kauai and Maui.

Hepa entered the transfer portal after Texas coach Shaka Smart left for Marquette. “The background was there,” Ganot said of UH’s recruitment of Hepa. “There was a connection there. Right away when we were allowed to reach out and contact, we did. You obviously had people around him who helped as well.”

Hepa said of his decision: “I felt it in my heart right away. This was home away from home.”

Hepa has been training as a power forward. But with his ball-handling and a smooth outside shot, Hepa can flow through all spots in the offense. Ganot cited Jack Purchase and Noel Allen among the Division I transfers who thrived in UH’s schemes. Of Hepa, Ganot said, “I think he’s going to make some of the biggest progress as the year goes along.”

Ganot said Hepa already has earned his teammates’ respect, and has managed expectations. “I don’t feel too much pressure at all because I know the work we’re putting in as a team is more important than anything I can do,” Hepa said. “If I can continue to focus on how I can help my teammates, and how I can help my coaches, things are going to fall how they should.”